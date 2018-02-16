Market Overview

Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
February 16, 2018 5:05pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) ("SNMP" or the "Partnership") announced today that it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, March 9, 2018 to discuss fourth quarter 2017 results.  The Partnership expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings before the market opens that day. 

     
What:  SNMP Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call  
     
When:  Friday, March 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time)   
     
Dial In:  1-844-824-3837 (U.S.)  
  1-412-317-5161 (International)  
  Request Sanchez Midstream Partners Conference Call  
     
Webcast:   Live and rebroadcast over the Internet at:  
  https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ha7evnjr  
     
Replay:  A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through March 16, 2018, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time).  The replay may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), and referencing the replay passcode: 10116991.   
     

About the Partnership
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) is a publicly-traded limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy related assets. The Partnership has ownership stakes in oil and natural gas gathering systems, natural gas pipelines, and a natural gas processing facility, all located in the Western Eagle Ford in South Texas.  For more information on the Partnership, please visit our website: www.sanchezmidstream.com.  

PARTNERSHIP CONTACT

Kevin Smith
VP of Investor Relations
(281) 925-4828

General Inquiries:  (877) 847-0008
www.sanchezmidstream.com

Primary Logo

