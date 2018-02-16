Moog Announces Agreement to Acquire VUES

EAST AURORA, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG) (NYSE:MOG) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VUES Brno s.r.o. The purchase price is €53 million ($65 million U.S.) in cash. VUES is headquartered in Mostecka, Czech Republic, with additional facilities in Jarni and Slavkov u Brna. The transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals in Germany and customary closing conditions and is expected to happen within 30 to 60 days.



VUES designs and manufactures customized electric motors, generators and solutions. The company serves a variety of applications in the automation, automotive test, energy and industrial markets. Product lines include: servomotors, linear motors, generators, exciters, high speed machines and measuring/test stands.

"We are pleased to welcome VUES to Moog's expanding line of high performance motion products," said Pat Roche, President of Moog's Industrial Systems segment. "This business aligns with our core business model of delivering a competitive advantage to our customers by providing custom motion control solutions. The VUES product offering, engineering expertise and manufacturing capability will strengthen our market position."

VUES had 2017 sales of approximately €30 million ($37 million U.S.). The business was founded in 1947 and has a successful history of providing specialized machinery components to a diverse customer base in Europe.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

