ChromaDex Chairman Stephen Allen Will Retire from Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), a science-based, integrated nutraceutical company devoted to pioneering technologies that improve the way people age is announcing that on February 13, 2018, Steve R. Allen, the Chairman of the Board, informed the Company that he intends to retire from the Board of Directors at the end of his current term after four years of service. Accordingly, Mr. Allen will not stand for re-election as a director at ChromaDex's 2018 Annual Meeting in June.



Steve Allen, Chairman of the Board commented, "Over the past four years, I have had the distinct honor to serve on the board of ChromaDex. I am very proud of our Company's accomplishments in making TRU NIAGEN®, a global brand. I wish the entire ChromaDex team continued success as the Company continues to evolve and execute on its plan and create long-term value for its shareholders."

Frank Jaksch, CEO and Co-founder of ChromaDex said, "On behalf of the board and everyone at ChromaDex, I would like to thank Steve for his leadership as Chairman, and also for his dedication and commitment to ChromaDex. His insights and wisdom around our strategy will certainly be missed."

Rob Fried, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "Many of us joined this Company in part because of Steve Allen. We wish only the best to Steve and his family."

