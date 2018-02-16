Husky Energy to Report 2017 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its 2017 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, March 1, 2018. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jon McKenzie and COO Rob Symonds will participate in the call.
|To listen live:
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340
|To listen to a recording (after 12 p.m. March 1):
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 2019
Duration: Available until April 2, 2018
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116
Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602