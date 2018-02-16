Husky Energy to Report 2017 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its 2017 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, March 1, 2018. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time).



CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jon McKenzie and COO Rob Symonds will participate in the call.

To listen live:



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 To listen to a recording (after 12 p.m. March 1):



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 2019

Duration: Available until April 2, 2018

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com



Investor and Media Inquiries:

Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations

587-747-2116

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602