Stericycle Declares Dividend On Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $13.125 per share on the company's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, to be paid in cash on March 15, 2018 to holders of record as of March 1, 2018. This equates to $1.3125 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/10th interest in a share of the mandatory convertible preferred stock.



Safe Harbor Statement: This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control (for example, general economic and market conditions). Our actual results could differ significantly from the results described here. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in governmental regulation of the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of regulated waste or the proper handling and protection of personal and confidential information, the level of government enforcement of regulations governing regulated waste collection and treatment or the proper handling and protection of personal and confidential information, decreases in the volume of regulated wastes or personal and confidential information we collect from customers, our ability to execute on our Business Transformation initiatives and achieve the anticipated benefits and cost savings, our obligations to service our substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and restrictions contained in our private placement notes and our credit agreement, political, economic, inflationary, currency and other risks related to our foreign operations, the outcome of pending or future litigation including litigation with respect to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, changing market conditions in the healthcare industry, competition and demand for services in the regulated waste and secure information destruction industries, our failure to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, disruptions in or attacks on our information technology systems, changes in the demand and price for recycled paper, charges related to our portfolio optimization strategy or the failure of our portfolio optimization strategy to achieve the desired results, as well as other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q. As a result, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance, and investors should not use historical trends to anticipate future results or trends. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements.