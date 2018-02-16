Iridium to Participate at March Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) ("Iridium") today announced that Chief Financial Officer Thomas J. Fitzpatrick is scheduled to participate in three conferences in March:



The Deutsche Bank 26 th Annual Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Annual Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 10:55 a.m. ET. The Raymond James 39 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 4:35 p.m. ET. The 2018 Wells Fargo Satellite Forum on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of each event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at http://investor.iridium.com/events.cfm. The webcasts will be archived at the same location for 30 days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. The company has a major development program underway for its next-generation network – Iridium NEXT. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com. IRDM-F

