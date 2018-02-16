Steves & Sons Wins Antitrust Lawsuit

Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, a Virginia federal jury returned a verdict in favor of Steves and Sons in its antitrust case against JELD-WEN.



We want to thank our employees, who stood strong with us. Our employees are the central core of our business and we consider them our family.



We also want to thank our customers, the lifeblood of our business. We know they have a choice with whom they do business, and we are privileged to serve them.



We look forward to remaining the strong, high-performing organization we have been for the past 152 years, and we will continue to produce the finest products for our customers.



- Edward G. Steves, Steves & Sons Chief Executive Officer

- Sam Bell Steves II, Steves & Sons President

