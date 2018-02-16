"Discover Blockchain Technology" Code-a-Thon Challenges Participants to Create New Financial Services and RegTech Solutions, March 6-7, 2018

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce announces the "Discover Blockchain Technology" code-a-thon, sponsored by Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DSF), Georgetown University's Center for Financial Markets and Policy, Accenture, 1776, Bloq and Qtum.



The 24-hour competition will focus on three key areas:

Payments: establishing next generation solutions over the blockchain to increase transaction speed and reduce payments risk; RegTech: developing cost effective back-end solutions for ensuring regulatory compliance; and Digital Identity: creating trusted, tamper-proof digital identity solutions for consumers and businesses.

"Discover is always looking at ways to improve the payments experience for customers and merchants and we are excited to explore how blockchain may be able to contribute to our mission," said Bill Dulin, vice president of Global Business Development for Discover. "We look forward to co-hosting the code-a-thon and working with the Chamber and its members on the policy issues impacting the commercial payments and blockchain sectors."

"We are thrilled to be hosting the Discover Blockchain Technology code-a-thon with Discover, a leader in direct banking and payments," said Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. "This code-a-thon represents a unique opportunity for the public and private sectors to collaborate and work together to develop next generation blockchain solutions."

Contestants will compete for up to $15,000 in awards and will be recognized at the opening ceremonies of the DC Blockchain Summit 2018. Government technologists, blockchain technologists, developers, policymakers, Capitol Hill staff, and others are encouraged to participate.

For more details or to register, visit https://digitalchamber.org/code-a-thon-2018/.

