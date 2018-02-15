Northview Apartment REIT Announces February 2018 Distribution

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NVU) announced its February 2018 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit, payable on March 15, 2018 to holders of trust units of record at February 28, 2018.



As at the date hereof, there are 51,152,120 trust units (NVU.UN) issued and outstanding and 6,684,614 Northview Apartment REIT Class B units issued and outstanding.

For further information: Mr. Travis Beatty, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 531-0720.

About Northview

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 25,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.