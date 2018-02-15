Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) ("Sanchez Energy" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. The Company expects to release its fourth quarter 2017 earnings before the market opens that day.



What: Sanchez Energy Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call When: Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: 1-888-349-0085 (U.S.) 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) 001-855-817-7630 (Mexico) 1-412-902-4293 (International) Request Sanchez Energy Earnings Conference Call Webcast: Live and rebroadcast over the Internet at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zezsac6o Replay: A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through March 5, 2018, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), and referencing the replay passcode: 10116762.

ABOUT SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION



Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources, with a current focus on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas where the Company has assembled approximately 285,000 net acres. For more information about Sanchez Energy Corporation, please visit our website: www.sanchezenergycorp.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Smith

VP Investor Relations

(281) 925-4828

Cham King

Director, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

(713) 756-2797

General Inquiries: (713) 783-8000

www.sanchezenergycorp.com







