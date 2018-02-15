Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Results on Wednesday, February 28, 2018

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading distributor and cloud based administrator of affordable health plans, will announce its fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, after market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call on Thursday, March 1, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Conference Call

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-9039 (domestic) or (201) 689-8470 (international). The conference ID is 13675038. The online replay can be accessed using the conference passcode 13675038, on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investor.hiiquote.com/.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading distributor and cloud-based administrator of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan shoppers. HIIQ develops insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HiiQuote.com. HIIQ's Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

