Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, February 28, 2018

February 15, 2018 4:05pm   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (NASDAQ:PTLA) today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, and provide a general business overview on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

Conference Call Details
The live conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET, can be accessed by phone by calling (844) 452-6828 from the United States and Canada or 1 (765) 507-2588 internationally and using the passcode 4893459. The webcast can be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.portola.com. It will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing product candidates that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company's first medicine Bevyxxa® (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2017. The company is also working to advance two clinical programs for andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein designed to reverse the anticoagulant effect in patients treated with an oral or injectable Factor Xa inhibitor; and cerdulatinib, a SYK/JAK inhibitor in development to treat hematologic cancers. Portola's partnered program is focused on developing selective SYK inhibitors for inflammatory conditions. For more information, visit http://www.portola.com and follow the Company on Twitter @Portola_Pharma.

  

Investor Contact:
Cara Miller
Portola Pharmaceuticals
ir@portola.com 

Media Contact:
Laurie Masonson
W2O Group
lmasonson@w2ogroup.com 

                                                                              

                                                        

                                                                     

