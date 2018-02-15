Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, February 28, 2018

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (NASDAQ:PTLA) today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, and provide a general business overview on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).



Conference Call Details

The live conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET, can be accessed by phone by calling (844) 452-6828 from the United States and Canada or 1 (765) 507-2588 internationally and using the passcode 4893459. The webcast can be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.portola.com. It will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing product candidates that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company's first medicine Bevyxxa® (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2017. The company is also working to advance two clinical programs for andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein designed to reverse the anticoagulant effect in patients treated with an oral or injectable Factor Xa inhibitor; and cerdulatinib, a SYK/JAK inhibitor in development to treat hematologic cancers. Portola's partnered program is focused on developing selective SYK inhibitors for inflammatory conditions. For more information, visit http://www.portola.com and follow the Company on Twitter @Portola_Pharma.

Investor Contact:

Cara Miller

Portola Pharmaceuticals

ir@portola.com

Media Contact:

Laurie Masonson

W2O Group

lmasonson@w2ogroup.com

