Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines for patients with rare neurological disorders, today announced that Yaron Werber, MD, chief business and financial officer of Ovid, will present a corporate overview at the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 3:05 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine™ approach to develop therapies that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid's drug candidate, OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid initiated the Phase 2 STARS trial of OV101 in people with Angelman syndrome in 2017 and completed a Phase 1 trial in adolescents with Angelman syndrome or Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of epileptic encephalopathies and in August 2017 initiated a Phase 1b/2a trial of OV935.

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/.

Ovid Contacts:

Investors:

Burns McClellan

Steve Klass, 212-213-0006

Sklass@burnsmc.com