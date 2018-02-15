North American Palladium Reschedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date to February 21, 2018

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC:PALDF) announced today it has rescheduled the release date for the fourth quarter 2017 financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 to Wednesday, February 21, 2018 .

The Company invites shareholders to join its webcast and conference call, which will now take place on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EST. A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company's website. The conference call replay will be available until March 22, 2018.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2018 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Dial In: North America: 1-800-319-4610 International: 1-604-638-5340 Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/nap20180223.html Replay: North America: 1-604-674-8052 International: 1-855-669-9658 Replay Passcode: 2021

Jim Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Hill, Chief Financial Officer and David Peck, Vice President, Exploration will present the Company's operating and financial results followed by a question and answer session.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX:PDL) (OTC:PALDF) is a Canadian company with over 20 years of production at Lac des Iles mine, located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the only pure play palladium producer in the world. With over 500 employees, Lac des Iles mine features a unique world class ore body and modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and an open pit mine.

