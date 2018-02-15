PM INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Philip Morris International Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Philip Morris International Inc. ("Philip Morris") (NYSE:PM) securities between July 26, 2016 and December 20, 2017 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were irregularities in the clinical experiments that underpin Philip Morris' application to the FDA for approval of its iQOS smoking device; and (2) consequently, defendants' statements about Philip Morris' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Philip Morris you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

