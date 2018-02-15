Active Biotech AB Year-end report January - December 2017
Fourth quarter in brief
- The primary clinical endpoint was not met in the Phase II study (ARPEGGIO) with laquinimod in PPMS
- Patent regarding tasquinimod for the treatment of acute leukemia granted in Europe
- The process to divest the company's property in Lund is ongoing
- On December 7, the company announced that funding for the next 12 month period was not guaranteed. See further below "Events after the end of the period" relating to a new share issue
Other significant events during the January-December period
- Patent regarding tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) granted in Europe
- FDA granted orphan drug status for tasquinimod for the treatment of MM.
- The primary clinical endpoint in the Phase III study of laquinimod in RRMS (CONCERTO) was not met. The secondary endpoints were met in line with previous studies
- Helén Tuvesson was appointed CEO of Active Biotech
- The first product patent in the SILC project was granted in the US
- The decision was taken to discontinue the company's laboratory animal facility in Lund
- The Phase II study of laquinimod in Huntington's disease (LEGATO-HD) is ongoing. Results are expected in the second half of 2018
- The ANYARA project is proceeding, with planned start of clinical studies in the second half of 2018
- Out-licensing activities are continuing for the tasquinimod, SILC and paquinimod projects
Events after the end of the period
- The Board of Directors proposes a new share issue of approximately MSEK 48, with pre-emptive rights for the shareholders. An extraordinary general meeting to be held on March 19, 2018
- In connection with the new share issue, the company has received a permanent waiver from its commitment to the bank that finances the company's property in Lund that the company's liquidity should never fall below MSEK 30
- The company again has funding for the coming 12 month period
- Patent application regarding tasquinimod for the treatment of MM allowed in the US
- Application for the second product patent in the SILC project allowed in the US
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Oct.-Dec.
|Jan.-Dec.
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Net sales
|5.4
|7.1
|20.2
|19.0
|Operating loss
|*-58.4
|-13.5
|*-102.5
|-55.1
|Loss after tax
|*-60.1
|-14.8
|*-108.8
|-59.6
|Earnings per share (SEK)
|-0.62
|-0.16
|-1.12
|-0.65
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
|25.2
|77.7
*of which write down of property SEK 50 M
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
| Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.
