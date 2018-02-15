Nidec Appoints New President and Chief Operating Officer

KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE:6594) (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) (the "Company") today announced the following personnel changes based on the resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 15, 2018.

1. Reason for the changes

Further strengthen the Company's management system in order to achieve its mid-term strategic goal, Vision 2020.

2. Appointment of a new representative director

(1) Details

Mr. Hiroyuki Yoshimoto

Current position: Director and Executive Vice President

New position: Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

(2) Effective date: April 1, 2018

3. Appointment of new President

(1) Details

Mr. Shigenobu Nagamori

Current position: Representative Director, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

New position: Representative Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Hiroyuki Yoshimoto

Previous position: Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

New position: Representative Director, President and Chief Operating Officer

(2) Effective date: June 20, 2018

This personnel change will take effect on June 20, 2018 upon shareholder approval at the Regular General Meeting of Shareholders and a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on the same day.

Brief personal history of Mr. Hiroyuki Yoshimoto, the newly appointed President and Chief Operating Officer is as follows.

Name: Hiroyuki Yoshimoto Birthdate: October 28, 1967 (age 50) Birthplace: Kyoto Prefecture

Education and career summary:

March 1991: Bachelor's degree, School of Human Sciences, Osaka University May 2002: MBA, Carnegie Mellon University April 1991: Nissho Iwai Corporation (currently Sojitz Corporation) February 2008: Calsonic Kansei Corporation April 2010: Executive Vice President April 2012: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. January 2014: Representative Director and President, Nissan Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. March 2015: Executive Consultant, Nidec Corporation May 2015: Representative Director and President, Nidec Tosok Corporation November 2016: Executive Vice President January 2017: Representative Director and Chairman, Nidec Tosok Corporation (current position) June 2017: Director and Executive Vice President (current position)



Number of the Company's shares in possession: 821 (as of January 26, 2018)