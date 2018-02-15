COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT REGULATED INFORMATION

INSIDE INFORMATION

MDxHealth Notice of Financial Year 2017 Results

Conference call for analysts and investors to be held on 22 February 2018 at 15:00 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - February 15, 2018 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) or the "Company" today announced that it will release its full year results for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 on 22 February 2018.

Dr. Jan Groen, Chief Executive Officer and Jean-Marc Roelandt, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the results at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 06:00 PT. The call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available for 30 days.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the appropriate numbers below quoting the conference ID 9294798.

UK: 08003767922

Belgium: 024009874

The Netherlands: 0207143545

US: 18669661396

The presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the MDxHealth website shortly before the call and can be accessed at: http://mdxhealth.com/investors.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start timing.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company, listed at the Brussels, Belgium stock exchange (Euronext: MDXH.BR) that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer helps urologists identify low-risk men who may forego an unnecessary repeat biopsy and high-risk men who may benefit from intervention. ConfirmMDx is the first epigenetic, and only tissue-based test in the 2016 NCCN Guidelines for early detection of prostate cancer and that addresses false negative biopsy concerns. ConfirmMDx has qualified for Medicare reimbursement and covered by numerous private health insurance plans.

SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer is a proprietary urine-based, molecular diagnostic test that offers a non-invasive 'liquid biopsy' method to assess a man's risk for prostate cancer. SelectMDx helps identify men at increased risk of harboring aggressive, potentially lethal, prostate cancer who may benefit most from a prostate biopsy and earlier detection. The test helps to reduce the need for MRI procedures and invasive prostate biopsies by up to 50%, thereby reducing healthcare costs.

The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth



Dr. Jan Groen, CEO



US: +1 949 812 6979



BE: +32 4 364 20 70



info@mdxhealth.com







Consilium Strategic Communications (IR & PR)

Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh & Hendrik Thys

UK: +44 20 3709 5701



mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com







LifeSpring LifeSciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands



Leon Melens



+31 6 538 16 427



lmelens@lifespring.nl



Jean-Marc Roelandt, CFO



BE: +32 (0) 4 364 20 70



NL: +31 (0) 88 327 2727



IR@mdxhealth.com





NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx and PredictMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d63db0ae-2545-42d3-a18b-8b5136e77824

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3ac6c2a-72d8-4aa3-8582-d722d05e0e57

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9afff4d9-eee2-4425-8a8b-a1d91af82ae1