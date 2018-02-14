SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. Investors and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 -- OHRP

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) between June 24, 2014 and January 4, 2018 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Khanna v. Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Case No. 1:18-cv-01284) in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ohr-pharmaceutical-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Ohr's lead product Squalamine would not produce vision improvements and was commercially not viable; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Ohr's business, operations, and prospects were misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 5, 2018, Ohr announced topline data from its MAKO study to evaluate the use of Squalamine combination therapy for the treatment of wet-AMD. Ohr announced the MAKO study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint. Following this news, shares of Ohr fell from a close of $2.02 on January 4, 2018, to a close of $0.38 on January 5, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Ohr you have until April 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com