Nextech Announces Key Expansions to Executive Team

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of health care technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announces two major updates to its executive leadership team. Wyn Partington has been hired as the Chief Marketing Officer for Nextech, and Rebecca Sanford, previously the Senior Vice President of Human Resources has been promoted to Chief People Officer. The announcements support Nextech's recent growth and ongoing focus on professional talent and development.



Sanford, who has been with the company for over four years, has spearheaded major corporate growth in the last year, alone. In 2017, Nextech saw 15 percent employee growth across divisions, and was named or recognized in several local awards, such as Tampa Bay Technology's Company of the Year Award and a Tampa Bay Best Places to Work nomination. Sanford's promotion coincides with an overarching re-branding of the Nextech human resources department. The division is now known both internally and externally as the People and Culture Department.

"Tampa is increasingly becoming a hub for health care and technology, and it's an exciting time to be at the center of it all. I love that I'm able to help attract some of the top industry talent to the city and our company, while retaining a best-in-class workforce," said Sanford. "I'm thrilled to step into this new position within Nextech. I've always loved this company, our values and philosophy. I am honored to be able to continue developing our strong culture and workforce in a greater capacity."

Nextech also recently hired a new Chief Marketing Officer, Wyn Partington. Having worked in the technology industry for more than 20 years, Partington brings a wealth of experience to the marketing and sales teams at Nextech. During this key stage of Nextech's growth, Partington will accelerate programs and unify messaging, growing and developing the company's lead generation programs, product positioning and overall client success in the market.

"One of the main things that drew me to Nextech is the fact that the work we do here actually makes peoples' lives better. I'm excited to be part of an organization that truly makes a difference," Partington said. "My vision for Nextech and my teams is to guide the personal development of everyone that works on my teams with the goal of improving his or her own skills and talents. That personal progress can then lead to overall company improvement, which will ultimately benefit our clients and our solutions, as well."

"The Nextech team is constantly growing and changing as our organization continues to innovate, and I'm so pleased we've added Wyn and Rebecca to our C-level staff," said Mike Scarbrough, president and CEO of Nextech. "With many recent hires, an upcoming record-breaking user conference and exceptional positioning in the ophthalmology, dermatology and plastic surgery markets, I'm confident that Wyn and Rebecca are the right people to lead our company to even more success."

To learn more about Nextech's culture and career opportunities, visit www.nextech.com/careers.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

