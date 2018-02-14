AYI EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Acuity Brands, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 5, 2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of investors who purchased Acuity Brands, Inc. ("Acuity Brands") (NYSE:AYI) securities between June 29, 2016 and April 3, 2017 .



Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/acuity-brands-inc?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) known trends were negatively impacting sales of Acuity's products; (2) Acuity's ability to achieve profitable sales growth was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Acuity's current and future business and financial prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Acuity Brands you have until March 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/acuity-brands-inc?wire=3.

