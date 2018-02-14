Datametrex Subsidiary Ronin Blockchain Signs Definitive Agreement With Gosun Holdings for Up to 100MW in 2018

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp., has executed a Definitive Agreement with Gosun Group ("GoSun") which provides Ronin with access to their Inner Mongolia data center for the purpose of crypto currency mining.



Key points of the contract:

Immediate access to hosting capacity of up to 10MW and 5000 server rigs

and server rigs Ability to increase capacity up to 100MW and 50,000 server rigs by December 31 st , 2018

and server rigs by December 31 , 2018 Commencing Q2 2019, ability to scale up incrementally with a minimum capacity of 10MW and 5000 server rigs per quarter up to a maximum of 140MW or 70,000 server rigs by December 31 st , 2019

and server rigs per quarter up to a maximum of or server rigs by December 31 , 2019 Ronin to utilize GoSun procurement to enable Ronin Blockchain access to preferred pricing and equipment sourcing for mining hardware.

GoSun (www.gosun.com) was founded in 2006 and is one of China's largest infrastructure and networking companies with over 90 operating data centers in China. GoSun is a public company traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (000971.SZ). GosSun has Tier one and Tier two data centers providing hosting services for companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, China Telecom, etc. The agreement with GoSun provides Ronin with access to the world's largest Blockchain mining market with key fundamental drivers for success: fast internet connections, low cost energy delivery, proximity to miners and equipment producers.

"Signing the agreement with Gosun positions Ronin to become a leader in industrial scale crypto currency mining without incurring the massive costs and time delays associated with building new data centers to accommodate large scale mining. The opportunity to utilize GoSun's existing infrastructure, enjoy pass through pricing on power and the ability to piggyback on their procurement of equipment is an advantage that is unique to Ronin. We are excited about this agreement to position Ronin as a leader in the sector," says Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About Ronin Blockchain Corp.

Ronin Blockchain Corp., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited. Ronin's business model is based on a centralized AI powered mining platform to operate a geo-diversified footprint of industrial scale Blockchain mining operations. Ronin has the potential to deploy state of the art mining capability across high value mining locations in North America, Asia and Europe from a centralized command center to maximize efficiency and profitability for GPU-based mining. Additionally, Ronin will also investigate further use of its expertise in software development and Artificial Intelligence algorithms to develop future revenue streams within the Blockchain space.

About the Company

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big Data, collecting data from retail point of sale environments, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com), Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com), and Industrial scale Cryptocurrency Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

