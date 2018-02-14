Asset Tracking 4.0, The Time Is Now! - NimbeLink Hosting Educational Webinar

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NimbeLink, the world's leading provider of cellular technology, solutions and services, today announced that the company has partnered with the supply chain industry's best trade publications Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine to host the company's upcoming asset tracking Webinar "Asset Tracking 4.0 – The Time Is Now!" The event is scheduled for February 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time. For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://nimbelink.com/asset-tracker/.



"There's a new breed of cellular asset tracking technology that is playing a vital role in the success of companies across many key industries and applications such as Logistics, Construction, Industrial, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, and Agriculture, among others," says Scott Schwalbe, Co-Founder and CEO of NimbeLink. "And because the costs are no longer prohibitive, carrier networks have advanced, and Edge-to-the-Enterprise technology is here, the barrier to entry has been removed and truly functional asset-tracking is a reality. It's no longer a black art."

Come Learn About:

Why Use Cellular For Asset Tracking

LTE M1 Network Accessibility

How To Optimize Your Fixed And Moveable Assets

Location, Motion, Temperature

7-10 Year Battery Life

Real Life Case Studies

Immediate ROI

Q&A

According to a recent paper by Frost & Sullivan titled, Future of Asset-Tracking in Industrie 4.0, "Owing to this paradigm shift, asset-tracking solutions are becoming more and more of a necessity and are anticipated to profoundly impact the growth of various industries in the coming years."

Some of today's best solutions have been carefully designed as comprehensive end-to-end offerings, leveraging the latest cellular technology (Low Power LTE M1) and long battery lives of 7-10 years. As a result, these products provide immediate connectivity and monitoring to any fixed or moveable asset – right off the shelf.

Join NimbeLink as we discuss this new generation of asset tracking solutions and how companies can quickly and easily enjoy the many benefits that result from better location, motion and temperature monitoring.

About NimbeLink

NimbeLink is the world's-leading developer of cellular-based IoT solutions. The company makes carrier-certified embedded modems and asset tracking solutions that are created and deployed right the first time, significantly reducing costs and time to market. For more information, please call 612.285.3433, email sales@nimbelink.com, or visit www.nimbelink.com.

