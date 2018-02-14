Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

February 14, 2018 at 11:00 (CET +1)

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 8 030 515 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans as settlement in accordance with the plan rules. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to plan participants as announced on February 1, 2018.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 32 500 777.

