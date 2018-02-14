Press Release

Montrouge, France, February 14, 2018



DBV Technologies Provides Update on Regulatory Progress for Viaskin Peanut

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed that the available efficacy and safety data for Viaskin Peanut supports the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the treatment of peanut allergy in children four to 11 years of age.

The FDA provided written responses to the clinical pre-BLA meeting package submitted by the Company, which reflect agreement on the content of the clinical module of the BLA for Viaskin Peanut. DBV remains on track to submit its BLA in the second half of 2018.

"We are pleased with this positive step forward in our progress towards potential approval of Viaskin Peanut, and appreciate the feedback we received from the FDA supporting submission of our BLA," said Dr. Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies. "There are approximately one million children in the U.S. diagnosed with this life-threatening disease, and we look forward to continue working with the agency to address this urgent unmet medical need."

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. Company shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (AMEX:DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345)), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (NASDAQ:DBVT). For more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the potential of Viaskin Peanut and the regulatory posture of Viaskin Peanut. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the products of the Company have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals and the risk that historical clinical results in one patient population may not be predictive of future clinical trial results in different patient populations. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact

Roberta Di Giorgio

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 917-612-2861

roberta.digiorgio@dbv-technologies.com



Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b388c60-9e56-41e4-83a9-330c18132fbd