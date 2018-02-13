Brink's to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on February 27, 2018

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in cash management, secure logistics and security solutions, today announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida on February 27, 2018. Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer, and Ron Domanico, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should either contact their J.P. Morgan representative or email 1x1@jpmorgan.com.



The formal presentation, which will not be webcast, is scheduled for 9:40 AM ET. The slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of Brinks.com.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the world's premier provider of cash management, secure logistics and security solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), international transportation of valuables, and payment services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 41 countries serve customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.Brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

