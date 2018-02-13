Alpha Precision Group Acquires Mercury Manufacturing Company

WYANDOTTE, Mich., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Precision Group ("APG") announced today its acquisition of Mercury Manufacturing Company ("MMC") headquartered in Wyandotte, Michigan. With this combination, Alpha Precision Group enhances its presence in the Emission Control, Variable Valve Timing ("VVT") and Variable Cam Timing ("VCT") segments while gaining access to new markets currently served by MMC.



Founded in 1964, MMC has developed superior expertise and established a niche position in the manufacture of specialty valves and mechanical assemblies for the Automotive, Heavy Truck, and HVAC/Refrigeration markets. MMC's turning, machining and automated assembly capabilities complement APG's existing powder metal and metal injection molded product and process offerings.

JoAnne Ryan, CEO, Alpha Precision Group commented, "MMC is very highly regarded by its key customers in the engine timing segment where APG also has a strong presence. We are excited to add Mercury's capabilities to our VVT/VCT and high temperature stainless steel technology and expertise. We believe that the combined organization will create exciting growth opportunities as we continue to scale our business."

Janice Wiegand, President of MMC commented, "We found an excellent strategic partner with APG, and believe that the combination will create exciting opportunities for the future as we leverage APG's impressive technology, engineering, product and process infrastructure."

Jay Hansen, Managing Partner of O2 Investment Partners, added, "After working closely with the talented management teams at both APG and MMC, we are excited about the future for the organization. The strategic fit and talents of the two businesses make this a compelling business combination that will enhance both APG's and MMC's ability to serve customers."

MMC is being rebranded as "APG - Specialty Valve and Machined Products" following the acquisition and will operate as a subsidiary of APG effective January 1, 2018.

About Alpha Precision Group:

Alpha Precision Group was created in 2016 when Alpha Sintered Metals of Ridgway, PA, a portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners, acquired Precision Compacted Components of Wilcox, PA and St. Marys, PA, and Precision-Made Products of Brunswick, OH. APG is a leading provider of highly-engineered powder metal component solutions with a primary focus on providing products that are consistent with reducing emissions, improving fuel economy, and enhancing engine performance.

Following the acquisition of MMC, APG will operate through three primary divisions including APG Sintered Metals, APG Metal Injection Molding (MIM), and APG Specialty Valve and Machining.

About Mercury Manufacturing Company

Founded in 1964, Mercury has superior expertise in the manufacture of specialty valves and mechanical assemblies for the Automotive, Heavy Truck, and HVAC/Refrigeration industries. The Company's ability to design its own automated assembly and test equipment has given it a strong competitive advantage in cost-effectively manufacturing its products at volumes required by customers. The Company manufactures a variety of custom valves and various mechanical assemblies. MMC will operate as a subsidiary of APG effective January 1, 2018.

Additional information is available at www.alphaprecisionpm.com

CONTACT: Ron Hingst, PR Services, Inc. (734-662-5544) OR Alpha Precision Group (814-773-3191)