LAB Miami Ventures 2018 Future of Travel Summit Winner Voyhoy to Present at Seatrade Cruise Global

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seatrade Cruise Global, the leading annual global business-to-business event for the cruise industry, announces Voyhoy, winner of the LAB Miami Ventures 2018 Future of Travel Summit startup competition, will present to cruise leaders at the upcoming conference this March at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center. Voyhoy, a Chilean start-up innovator, is an online booking platform that allows users to compare and buy plane, bus, ferry, and train tickets throughout Latin America. As the winning company selected by a panel of travel industry experts, they will take the stage of the Cruising Innovations Theater at Seatrade Cruise Global, sharing their story with a "who's who" of the cruise world.



"The Future of Travel Summit was an incredible experience for our company Voyhoy, connecting with top-level investors, technology experts and fellow entrepreneurs," shared Voyhoy Co-Founder/CEO Jake Moskowitz. "We look forward to taking the stage at Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 and the opportunity to expose so many travel industry leaders to our project and company mission."

Organizing the first-ever event of its kind in Miami, LAB Ventures' Future of Travel Summit brought together start-ups developing disruptive technologies, angel investors, and established global travel brands. Technology is an integral part of today's travel experience and LAB Ventures created a complete program that combined pitch sessions from the region's most interesting and disruptive start-ups, compelling panel discussions and keynote speeches addressing the ever-accelerating tech trends in travel.

"The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is disrupting the cruise industry and it was a pleasure sharing our start-up story with so many talented entrepreneurs, who are focused on making their mark in technology for the travel world," shared Douglas Prothero, Managing Director of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, who served as Future of Travel Summit keynote speaker. "I congratulate Voyhoy and all the companies making an impact on the South Florida Miami tech community."

Highlights of the Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 program include an Innovation Case Study series in the new Cruising Innovations Theater, regional spotlights and the second annual Seatrade Cruise Global Safety and Security Symposium. Over 25 panels are scheduled over four days delivering the most wide-ranging program to date.

Seatrade Cruise Global press registration is open to journalists intending to report on the convention's exhibition and conference sessions. Journalists are asked to fill out the registration form and convention organizers will issue a complimentary pass once their credentials have been verified and approved.

Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 is taking place 5-8 March 2018 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center. The exhibition is the leading annual global business-to-business event for the cruise industry. Bringing together buyers and suppliers for a four-day conference and three-day exhibition, the gathering draws more than 11,000 registered attendees, over 700 exhibiting companies from 113 countries and more than 300 international journalists to become the cruise industry's epicenter of ideas, products and services. A who's who of the industry participate in a comprehensive panel of discussions featuring experts, leaders and thought-makers including the State of the Global Cruise Industry Keynote with the chief executives of the world's largest cruise companies. Call +1-212-600-3260 or visit http://www.seatradecruiseglobal.com for more information.

