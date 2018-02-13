Guaranty Bancorp Announces Dividend Increase of 30 Percent

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK), a community bank holding company based in Colorado, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1625 per common share. For five consecutive years the company has increased the dividend since it began paying dividends in May 2013. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2018.



About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp is a $3.7 billion financial services company that operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, a premier Colorado community bank. The Bank provides comprehensive financial solutions to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses that value local and personalized service. In addition to loans and depository services, the Bank also offers wealth management solutions, including trust and investment management services through its subsidiary registered investment advisory firm. More information about Guaranty Bancorp can be found at www.gbnk.com.

