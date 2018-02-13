Crown World Mobility to Speak at BAMM 2018 on Global Workforce Trends & Practices

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown World Mobility (CWM)—the world-renowned provider of domestic and international end-to-end workforce mobility solutions and talent management strategies—is proud to announce its upcoming presence at the Bay Area Mobility Management (BAMM) 2018 Conference, scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport on Thursday, February 15. This year's annual conference will host over 500 Service & Corporate Members and discussions will focus on top relocation challenges, such as tax reform, diversity, global program management, immigration changes and more. Adding to the lineup will be two special presentations on global workforce mobility from CWM's Jennifer Baillie-Stewart, Global Practice Leader of Global Immigration, and Tricia Cochran, Director of Client Services:



From GDPR to Brexit : What to Expect in 2018 and Beyond in Global Immigration

As a global mobility consulting professional with 13 years under her belt, Baillie-Stewart and team are set to spotlight how tightening borders, increased complexity, and policy changes are becoming the new normal in global immigration. This session will address the latest impactful trends (e.g. geo-political events, compliance, security and protectionism vs. openness) and how these are affecting talent relocation and companies in general. Panelists will talk enforcement and policy changes around the world and how employers are leveraging new technology and solutions to manage global immigration compliantly and efficiently. Attendees will also have a close look at cutting edge data security practices and what is currently required to comply with GDPR.

Moderator: Jennifer Baillie-Stewart, CWM Global Practice Leader of Global Immigration

Panelists: Sarah Maxwell, Head of Global Immigration at Envoy, Mahi Inampudi, Vice President of Product and Technology at Envoy, and Sarah Willey, Senior Manager of Talent Operations, CBS Interactive

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Room: Sandpebble

Data Doesn't Lie: The True Cost of Cost Cutting

With over 20 years in the corporate relocation and mobility industry, Cochran will take an expert panel through an overview of Crown Mobility's 2017 survey results regarding companies' attempts to lower the cost of global mobility through policy, with permanent transfers, local plus, and localization. The session will also highlight the results of Altair Global's International Momentum Productivity Survey – identifying and validating the international mobility-related events determined to have a significant impact on companies' bottom lines. This interactive session will solicit feedback, discussion, and ideas on how this disruptive environment is impacting the relocation experience.

Moderator: Rick Willard, VP of Business Development, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage

Panelists: Tricia Cochran, Director of Client Services, CWM and Mary Beth Nitz, VP of Global Consulting Services, Altair Global

Time: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Room: Sandpebble

Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage.

