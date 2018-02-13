Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Results

COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the Company will issue results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2017 on Monday, February 26, 2018.



