WISeKey Selected by Oledcomm Global 5G/Li-Fi Technology Leader to Secure the Li-Fi IoT Infrastructures & Ecosystems

Geneva, Paris - February 13th, 2018: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a leading global cybersecurity company and Oledcomm ("Oledcomm"), a France-based Global 5G/Li-Fi technology leader announced today that following the 1st Global LiFi Congress, held in Paris from February 8-9, 2018, Oledcomm will be using WISeKey cybersecurity and IoT to secure the LIFI IoT infrastructures and ecosystems.

Li-Fi (Light-Fidelity) is a new technology that allows mobile devices (and other connected objects) to connect to each other by using LED lights. Li-Fi transmits data by modulating the light signals from an LED light bulb, a process which is invisible to the human eye. Light signals are received and converted into data by a dongle connected to the device.

WISeKey's unique Root of Trust and Identity technology with our VaultIC's hardware & software, system certification, provisioning and up to management services, created the first ever comprehensive trusted end-to-end cybersecurity platform for people and objects (IoT) and gave WISeKey the unique ability to deliver the most secure latform to its customers. Enabling a vertical IoT security framework, a one-stop-shop security software tool with a user-friendly interface and easy-to-integrate API that manages the life-cycle of devices and their digital certificates. Easy to implement, hard to attack, the WISeKeyIoT framework offers secure solutions even when the IoT device is in an unsecured environment, such as during production or in the field.

What is Li-Fi? Imagine a world where every one of the billions of lightbulbs in use today is a wireless hotspot delivering connectivity at speeds that can only be dreamed of with Wi-Fi. Invented by Suat TOPSU in 2005, LiFi technology for "Light Fidelity" is a new method to connect wirelessly mobile devices and other connected devices using LED lights. Oledcomm used a Li-Fi-enabled lightbulb to transmit data at speeds as fast as 23 megabit per second (Mbps. Laboratory tests have shown theoretical speeds of 224 Gigabit per second (Gbps), meaning a high-definition film could be downloaded within seconds. The progressive replacement of the 14 billion light points in the world by LEDs makes Li-Fi a strong candidate to become the 3rd generation communication network (after the wired network and the radio network) and potentially the densest. The technology has became an international standard for wireless communication in its first version in November 2011 by the International Telecommunications Standardisation Committee.

"Li-Fi is definitively an exciting technology breakthrough that promises a new future for global communications. At WISeKey, as leading global cybersecurity company with an offering based on the best practices already providing 360° security to secure IoT Infrastructures, we're willing to enable the required level of reliability and privacy to the Li-Fi devices," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

"By combining WISeKey's Secure Element (our tamper-resistant silicon chip) and our managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) systems with Oledcomm's experience in Li-Fi development and technology, we are bringing powerful solutions to companies that wish to implement the Li-Fi technology and increase the level of security for their IoT ecosystems," said Carlos Moreno, Vice President Corporate Alliances & Partnerships at WISeKey.

"We are delighted to team with WISekey and use their cybersecurity IoT technology and experience to secure the Li-Fi. Just as clean energies are displacing fossil fuels and propelling us towards a world of responsible innovation, light is now replacing radio waves to provide safe, people- and eco-friendly, and secure internet connection," said Benjamin Azoulay, CEO of Oledcomm. "MyLiFi® marks the start of a new era in connectivity. It's the sense of history!"

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About Oledcomm

Oledcomm is a French company and world leader in LiFi technology. Oledcomm was co-founded in 2012 by Suat Topsu, president of Oledcomm, an academic and researcher and one of the inventors of LiFi technology. Today, the company is run by Benjamin Azoulay, pioneer of intelligent light marked by the success of Philips Hue that he had previously launched, and employs 30 people. Based in Vélizy, France, and Léon (Mexico), Oledcomm creates complete solution of LiFi such as microcontrollers (modem), photo-receivers (dongles and bridges) and logistic platforms.

Oledcomm received France's Innovative Company Award from the French Ministry of Research and Industry in 2012. In 2013, LiFi technology was tested in high-speed trains by SNCF and in the offices of Thalès. That same year, EDF chose Oledcomm for its first Smart City project.

The potential market for LiFi is huge: the world's 14 billion light bulbs could be transformed into a powerful, secure communications network.

