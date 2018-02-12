MEDIA ADVISORY — Ontario Cupids take aim at Tim Hortons, delivering workers' Valentines at over 200 locations
TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 13, Valentine's cards with messages of love and solidarity – as well as information about new workers' rights from the Ministry of Labour – will be hand-delivered to hundreds of Tim Hortons outlets across Ontario.
Everyone can play cupid this February 13. To participate in the day of action and download the special Valentine's card, click here.
While millions of workers are benefitting from labour law improvements that came into effect on January 1, 2018, workers at Tim Hortons continue to face reprisals at the hands of parent company Restaurant Brands International.
The February 13 day of action is part of an ongoing campaign to win a $15 minimum wage and fair working conditions for all workers. The campaign is committed to further legislative changes that can curb the kinds of abuse experienced by frontline workers at Tim Hortons.
Representatives from the Ontario Federation of Labour and the Fight for $15 & Fairness Campaign will kick off the day with deliveries at the following locations:
8:00 AM, February 13, 2018
Meet at the Tim Hortons at 246 Bloor Street West
(Northwest corner of Bedford & Bloor)
Media availability:
Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
Deena Ladd, Fight for $15 and Fairness
Media Contact -- Jared Ong, cell: 647-273-5285
8:00 AM, February 13, 2018
Meet at the Tim Hortons at 2150 Bloor Street West
(Northeast corner of Glendonwynne Rd and Bloor)
Media contact -- Brynne Sinclair-Waters, cell: 647-226-7184
10:30 AM, February 13, 2018
Meet at the Tim Hortons at 335 Parliament Street
(Northeast Corner of Dundas & Parliament)
Deena Ladd, Fight for $15 and Fairness
Media contact -- Deena Ladd, cell: 416-836-2379
10:30 AM, February 13, 2018
Meet at the Tim Hortons at 444 Yonge Street
(Southwest corner of College & Yonge)
Media contact -- Beixi Liu, cell: 647-269-1963
Tim Hortons Valentine's visits will take place in over 25 cities across Ontario, to arrange local interviews please contact the following event organizers who have media availability:
|Belleville
|IAM Local 54
|Jonathan Caverly
|613-242-9930
|Brampton
|Fight for $15 and Fairness - Brampton
|Navi Aujla
|416-837-3871
|Brantford
|Brantford & District Labour Council
|Roxanne Bond
|519-751-9371
|Cornwall
|Cornwall and District Labour Council
|Lois Baker
|613-571-8277
|Etobicoke
|Fight for $15 and Fairness - Rexdale
|Abdul Barre
|647-629-1793
|Guelph
|Guelph District Labour Council
|Janice Folk Dawson
|519-766-8376
|Hamilton
|Fight for $15 and Fairness - McMaster University
|Chloe Rockarts
|613-852-3992
|Kingston
|Fight for $15 and Fairness - Kingston
|Lesley Jamieson
|613-292-6484
|Kitchener
|Waterloo Regional Labour Council
|Dave Eales
|519-590-6516
|London
|London & District Labour Council
|Patti Dalton
|519-494-3901
|North Bay
|North Bay & District Labour Council
|Jared Hunt
|705-845-8265
|Oshawa
|Durham Region Labour Council
|John MacDonald
|905-424-2776
|Oshawa
|We Are Oshawa
|Cory Weir
|289-675-4899
|Ottawa
|Fight for $15 and Fairness - Ottawa
|Karen Cocq
|647-970-8464
|Scarborough
|Fight for $15 and Fairness - Scarborough
|Linda Bernard
|647-299-5387
|Sudbury
|Sudbury Workers Education & Advocacy Centre
|Melodie Berube
|705-507-9795
|Thunder Bay
|Thunder Bay & District Labour Council
|Marg Arnone
|807-625-9687
|Toronto
|Fight for $15 and Fairness - York University
|Alex Hunsberger
|416-995-2870
|Toronto
|Toronto & York Region Labour Council
|Susan McMurray
|416-882-2247
The following regional community and labour organizations are also leading events as part of the Tim Hortons Day of Action, and they can be reached for comment:
|Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW)
|Leah Rowlinson
|437-775-2735
|Decent Work and Health Network
|Kate Atkinson
|647-678-2684
|Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO)
|Mary Fowler
|416-419-7514
|Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations
|Mina Rajabi
|647-546-2523
|Unifor
|Lisa Kelly
|416-409-8439
|United Steelworkers (USW)
|Carolyn Egan
|416-806-7985
For further information and to arrange interviews:
Meagan Perry, Communications Director
Email: mperry@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456
Nil Sendil, Communications Coordinator, Fight for $15 & Fairness
info@15andfairness.org l 647-710-5795
