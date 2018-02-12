Market Overview

MEDIA ADVISORY — Ontario Cupids take aim at Tim Hortons, delivering workers' Valentines at over 200 locations

Globe Newswire  
February 12, 2018 6:16pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 13, Valentine's cards with messages of love and solidarity – as well as information about new workers' rights from the Ministry of Labour – will be hand-delivered to hundreds of Tim Hortons outlets across Ontario.

FightFor15-Logo-SML.jpg



Everyone can play cupid this February 13. To participate in the day of action and download the special Valentine's card, click here.

While millions of workers are benefitting from labour law improvements that came into effect on January 1, 2018, workers at Tim Hortons continue to face reprisals at the hands of parent company Restaurant Brands International.

The February 13 day of action is part of an ongoing campaign to win a $15 minimum wage and fair working conditions for all workers. The campaign is committed to further legislative changes that can curb the kinds of abuse experienced by frontline workers at Tim Hortons.

Representatives from the Ontario Federation of Labour and the Fight for $15 & Fairness Campaign will kick off the day with deliveries at the following locations:

8:00 AM, February 13, 2018
Meet at the Tim Hortons at 246 Bloor Street West
(Northwest corner of Bedford & Bloor)
Media availability:
Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
Deena Ladd, Fight for $15 and Fairness
Media Contact -- Jared Ong, cell: 647-273-5285

8:00 AM, February 13, 2018
Meet at the Tim Hortons at 2150 Bloor Street West
(Northeast corner of Glendonwynne Rd and Bloor)
Media contact -- Brynne Sinclair-Waters, cell: 647-226-7184

10:30 AM, February 13, 2018
Meet at the Tim Hortons at 335 Parliament Street
(Northeast Corner of Dundas & Parliament)
Deena Ladd, Fight for $15 and Fairness
Media contact --  Deena Ladd, cell: 416-836-2379

10:30 AM, February 13, 2018
Meet at the Tim Hortons at 444 Yonge Street
(Southwest corner of College & Yonge)
Media contact -- Beixi Liu, cell: 647-269-1963

Tim Hortons Valentine's visits will take place in over 25 cities across Ontario, to arrange local interviews please contact the following event organizers who have media availability:

Belleville IAM Local 54 Jonathan Caverly 613-242-9930
Brampton Fight for $15 and Fairness - Brampton Navi Aujla 416-837-3871
Brantford Brantford & District Labour Council Roxanne Bond  519-751-9371
Cornwall Cornwall and District Labour Council Lois Baker 613-571-8277
Etobicoke Fight for $15 and Fairness - Rexdale Abdul Barre 647-629-1793
Guelph Guelph District Labour Council Janice Folk Dawson 519-766-8376
Hamilton Fight for $15 and Fairness - McMaster University Chloe Rockarts 613-852-3992
Kingston Fight for $15 and Fairness - Kingston Lesley Jamieson 613-292-6484
Kitchener Waterloo Regional Labour Council Dave Eales 519-590-6516
London London & District Labour Council Patti Dalton 519-494-3901
North Bay North Bay & District Labour Council  Jared Hunt 705-845-8265
Oshawa Durham Region Labour Council John MacDonald 905-424-2776
Oshawa We Are Oshawa Cory Weir 289-675-4899
Ottawa Fight for $15 and Fairness - Ottawa Karen Cocq 647-970-8464
Scarborough Fight for $15 and Fairness - Scarborough Linda Bernard 647-299-5387
Sudbury Sudbury Workers Education & Advocacy Centre Melodie Berube 705-507-9795
Thunder Bay Thunder Bay & District Labour Council Marg Arnone 807-625-9687
Toronto Fight for $15 and Fairness - York University Alex Hunsberger 416-995-2870
Toronto Toronto & York Region Labour Council Susan McMurray 416-882-2247
       

The following regional community and labour organizations are also leading events as part of the Tim Hortons Day of Action, and they can be reached for comment:

Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Leah Rowlinson 437-775-2735
Decent Work and Health Network Kate Atkinson 647-678-2684
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) Mary Fowler 416-419-7514
Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations Mina Rajabi 647-546-2523
Unifor Lisa Kelly 416-409-8439
United Steelworkers (USW) Carolyn Egan 416-806-7985
     

For further information and to arrange interviews:

Meagan Perry, Communications Director
Email: mperry@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

Nil Sendil, Communications Coordinator, Fight for $15 & Fairness
info@15andfairness.org l 647-710-5795

