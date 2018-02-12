Freshpet, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Results on Monday, March 5, 2018

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) ("Freshpet" or the "Company") today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 on Monday, March 5, 2018 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 5, 2018. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0792 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8263.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted at the "Investor" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, March 5, 2018, through March 19, 2018. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13676201.

About Freshpet

Freshpet has a single-minded mission – to improve the lives of dogs and cats everywhere through the power of fresh, natural food. Packed with vitamins and proteins, Freshpet foods offer fresh meats, poultry, and vegetables farmed locally. At our Freshpet Kitchens, we thoughtfully prepare these natural ingredients and everyday essentials, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve key nutrients. That way, your pet gets the best. Freshpet refrigerated foods and treats are kept cool from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Freshpet foods are available in select mass, grocery, natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and are currently testing in the United Kingdom. From the care Freshpet takes to source their ingredients and make their food, to the moment it reaches your home, Freshpet's integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way they like to run their business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

Connect with Freshpet:

https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet

https://twitter.com/Freshpet

http://instagram.com/Freshpet

http://pinterest.com/Freshpet

https://plus.google.com/+Freshpet

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freshpet

https://www.youtube.com/user/freshpet400

Investor Contact:

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

katie.turner@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Michael Fox

203-682-8218

Michael.fox@icrinc.com