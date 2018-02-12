Gaia Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Conference Call for Monday, February 26, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), a conscious media company, will conduct a conference call on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.



Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, February 26, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (888) 394-8218

International dial-in number: (323) 701-0225

Conference ID: 8266226

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at (949) 574-3860.

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in three primary channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation and Yoga, to its subscribers in over 160 countries. Over 90% of its over 8,000 titles are available for streaming exclusively on Gaia through most devices connected to the Internet and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

