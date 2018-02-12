Freedom Boat Club Taps Veteran Marine Industry Executive Louis Chemi for New Senior Management Post

Venice, FL, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venice, FL, February 12, 2018 – Freedom Boat Club President and CEO John Giglio has announced the appointment of marine industry veteran Louis Chemi to a new corporate position of chief operating officer for Freedom Franchise Systems and Freedom Outdoor Adventures.

Chemi, who presently serves on the boards of the National Marine Manufacturers Association and the American Sportfishing Association, brings global marine expertise from more than two decades at senior management posts for leading industry manufacturers, most recently including a 10-year stint at Navico, Inc.

In his new capacity, Chemi will work closely with Giglio to lead Freedom Boat Club into international franchise market expansion, while overseeing domestic franchise operations and launching a new recreational division that will replicate the proven Freedom Boat Club model into other industries.

"Freedom Boat Club has enjoyed stellar growth the past five years and we needed a strong operational leader to help navigate our global and new market expansion with a focused, long-term plan," said Giglio. "Louis is an exceptional leader and has been highly successful in building and reinvigorating brands to achieve large scale distribution. We are very pleased to welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions to the continued growth of Freedom Boat Club."

"Like others in the industry, I've been closely following the impressive growth of Freedom Boat Club for the past five years and am a true believer in both the Sharing Economy and the boat club business model," said Chemi. "I'm very enthusiastic about joining the Freedom Boat Club team and being part of its major domestic and international franchise expansion as we grow the industry by bringing more newcomers into the boating lifestyle."

Added Giglio, "It's a very exciting time to be involved in the boat club business. We're all very excited about what the future holds for Freedom Boat Club."

Freedom Boat Club, headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world's oldest and largest boat club with 150+ locations in 30 states and Canada. The club services more than 16,000 memberships representing 30,000 members, and sports a fleet of more than 1600 boats. It has just announced a major European expansion program in alliance with Jeanneau.

For more information, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com and www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com

