CORRECTING and REPLACING: Talenom Oyj to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ), the "When" date should have read as Tuesday, February 13, 2018 rather than February 14, 2018.

The corrected release follows:



What:

Talenom Oyj, an accounting company established in 1972, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Jussi Paaso, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Talenom Media Contact:

NAME Jussi Paaso

PHONE +358 44 066 6622

E-MAIL jussi.paaso@talenom.fi

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

About Talenom

Talenom is an accounting company founded in 1972. It provides its customers with a wide range of accounting and other expert services which help them to do business. Talenom has its own software & technology development and offers its accountancy customers digital financial management tools. Talenom has a strong history of growth. In the 45 years since it was founded, it has grown from a small, local family firm into one of Finland's key national accountancy operations.

See more about Talenom at www.Talenom.fi/en

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

