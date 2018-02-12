Ad hoc release: ALSO: Group net profit increases by 11.2 percent to 92.5 million euros - proposed dividend raised by 22.2 percent to 2.75 Swiss francs

Emmen, Switzerland, February 12, 2018

In 2017, ALSO increased its net sales by 11.4 percent to 8.9 billion euros. Group net profit increased by 11.2 percent to 92.5 million euros compared to the previous year. EBT rose by 9.0 percent year-over-year to 124.2 million euros. EBITDA increased by 7.7 percent to 157.3 million euros. "This is an excellent result. We have exceeded our goals for 2017, while continuing to drive the transformation of our company forward and consistently implementing our strategy," said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

Proposed dividend distribution to shareholders of 2.75 Swiss francs

For 2018, the Board of Directors proposes a dividend distribution from the reserve from capital contributions in the amount of 2.75 Swiss francs per share (previous year: 2.25 Swiss francs). The proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2018.

The complete 2017 Annual Report will be published on February 23, 2018.

ALSO Holding AG (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 250 000 articles from some 525 vendors. The Group has 4 058 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2017 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 8.9 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://www.also.com

Droege Group

(Major shareholder)

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company entirely family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with own equity in corporate subsidiaries and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "Implementation - following all the rules of art," the group is a pioneer of implementation-oriented corporate development. Droege Group proves its implementation excellence daily within its own portfolio. The entrepreneurial platforms of the Droege Group are aligned to current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, shopping 4.0, future work). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's development. As a result the Droege Group has successfully positioned itself within the market, both nationally and internationally and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.