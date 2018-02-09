Project, Project Women's Taking Place at Magic Marketplace Open West Coast Editions on February 12

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The preeminent contemporary fashion destination, PROJECT and PROJECT Women's will unveil Fall/Winter'18 collections opening on Monday, February 12th and running through Wednesday, February 14th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas presented by UBM Fashion.



The two shows refresh its format by reimagining the Mandalay Bay show floor and by debuting a partnership with Canada's leading fashion city and introducing unique educational programing, live fashion presentations, celebrity guests, and an unparalleled assortment of apparel, accessories, gifts and more. Neighboring shows include: The TENTS, POOLTRADESHOW, THE COLLECTIVE, CURVE Las Vegas and STITCH@PROJECT Women's.

To create a more powerful dual-gender PROJECT marketplace this season strategic steps have been made to refigure the show floor layout. Notably, PROJECT Women's has been moved to Bayside E and F, a more spacious hall with new entrances, that allows all women's brands to sit together. To enhance the floor layout changes digital signage elements have been installed adding a new layer of brand promotion and energy; this will be increasingly present in future shows.

Developing UBM Fashion's international portfolio, over 60 Montréal fashion industry companies and brands come to the Mandalay for the first time through partnership with mmode, the Montréal Metropolitan Fashion Industry Cluster. The prominent showcase of Québec-based fashion labels will span 1,200 square feet of the show floor welcoming attendees to connect, discover, and interact with brands including: AJG Apparel, Alfred Cloutier, Alphi Apparel, Au Noir, FDJ French Dressing, Gorski Group, Lolë, Mitchies's Matchings, Pajar, Projek Raw, Raffinalla, U Group and Yoga Jeans.

"This exciting initiative, debuting across multiple shows within the MAGIC marketplace this February, is the vastly expanded group of brands and buyers from Montréal— the no. 3 fashion city in North America after New York and L.A.—as the result of a close partnership and collaboration with the mmode association. mmode will also be creating special show floor activations and lounges that will highlight the creativity of Montréal and add to the excitement of the show," shares Mike Alic, Managing Director, UBM Fashion.

Show-goers will have the opportunity to listen to leading Canadian fashion figures speak on a panel held every day at 2:00pm located at the heart of the MontréalStyle Gallery (Booth #27140).

UBM Fashion hosts its largest range of shows during the PROJECT Las Vegas edition. Attendees can expect to find its most diverse assortment of men's and women's ready to wear, accessories, home, gift and more at the Mandalay Bay, featuring:

• PROJECT Women's an unrivaled collection of the best emerging and established women's brands for buyers. It is the ultimate destination for contemporary collections, denim and accessories. Highlights include Oasis, a prestigious showcase of emerging and noteworthy brands, and Conscious Collections, a presentation of sustainable and cause-oriented brands, and Coeur, a curated selection of home, gift, apothecary, stationary and tech accessories in its second season.

• PROJECT the premier contemporary fashion event exhibiting men's contemporary, premium denim, and designer collections will feature three neighborhoods including: The Foundry debuts in Las Vegas, dedicated to hand-selected apparel, accessories and home goods for contemporary living; Coast Life, relaxed, effortless and adventurous inspired apparel and accessories; Tailored + Furnishings, classic and updated tailored sits, shirts and accessories for men. Noteworthy brands include: RHONE, Pendleton, Flag & Anthem, and Ugg.

Highlights at PROJECT Las Vegas this season include:



Country Music Star, Dierks Bentley will be joining the Flag & Anthem booth (#32224) on Monday, February 12 th from 2 – 4pm to unveil the brand's FW'18 collection

from 2 – 4pm to unveil the brand's FW'18 collection PROJECT brings forth another season of educational and relevant seminars to help attendees be better informed on the current climate in the menswear industry; these will be held at the Buyer's Suite on Monday and Tuesday of the show; for a complete list of seminars and times please visit: http://www.ubmfashion.com/blogs/project-seminars

THE EDIT : Stay one step ahead of the market with a curated installation of the most of-the-moment looks, exclusively featuring brands found on THE TENTS and PROJECT show floors

: Stay one step ahead of the market with a curated installation of the most of-the-moment looks, exclusively featuring brands found on and show floors THE #bloggerPROJECT PHOTO STUDIO shot by @NASKADEMINI: stop by the #bloggerPROJECT photo studio to engage with our team of digital influencers as they style looks and create content featuring looks pulled straight from the PROJECT and THE TENTS show floor in partnership with Marcus Troy

• Presented in an elevated environment, THE TENTS serves as a focused platform for the top luxury and designer, contemporary men's and dual-gender labels to convene for the most inspiring shopping experience in market. By bringing together the most prominent brands, retailers and press, THE TENTS creates an unmatched vision of the high-end contemporary marketplace. Brand highlights include: VINCE, Faherty, Sol Angeles, Belstaff, Grayers and Baldwin.

• THE COLLECTIVE showcases everything from classic collections to lifestyle-driven and licensed apparel for men and young men. As a unified men's fashion platform, THE COLLECTIVE gives buyers unparalleled access to the rapidly growing men's and young men's market. Neighborhoods include: Licensing; apparel and accessories featuring licenses from entertainment, pop culture and more; Traditional Men's, classic menswear inspired by tradition; Young Men's, trend-driven lifestyle apparel, accessories and footwear for young men.

Do not miss special celebrity appearance from Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan who will host a Q&A on behalf of his brand Cherchez La Ghost on Monday, February 12th at 4pm during Happy Hour at THE COLLECTIVE



• POOLTRADESHOW has been the top breeding ground for emerging fashion brands seeking retail customers for 16 years. Touting independent, art-inspired fashion and accessories for men and women where buyers scout fresh new items made specifically for the boutique market. This juried, carefully merchandised show features everything from unique men's and women's apparel and accessories, to lifestyle, apothecary, home goods and stationery and a CASH & CARRY neighborhood. Highlights include:

OUTPOST returns to serve as an incubator for PROJECT, hosting a collection of contemporary brands including: WOOLLY, Lincoln + Hobbs, Pine Top Brand, and 50, EXSO.

returns to serve as an incubator for PROJECT, hosting a collection of contemporary brands including: WOOLLY, Lincoln + Hobbs, Pine Top Brand, and 50, EXSO. LA-based Artist TRAV MSK (@travmsk) will paint an exclusive mural onsite over the three days in the Vibes concept space

Vibes Mannequin display a custom installation of notable brands to discover

Next Level Apparel presents made in the USA custom pocket tees in collaboration with QMulative; show goers will be able to design personalized tees at the Vibes concept space



• STITCH@PROJECT Women's is dedicated to focused and refined ready-to-wear women's designers, with a select assortment of complimentary accessories. Its carefully merchandised floor showcases the right mix of contemporary, sportswear, lifestyle and international brands. New and noteworthy brands include: Sarah Pacini, Czarina, O'Marche, Stella, PJ Harlow, and Karen Kane.

The Official PROJECT Party will be at MARQUEE NIGHTCLUB, with special performances by Ghostface Killah and Raekwon on Monday, February 12th starting at 10:30pm; sponsored by Mavi, Belvedere and Cherchez La Ghost.

For a complete list of happenings, brand list and activations at PROJECT, PROJECT Women's, The TENTS, STITCH@PROJECT Women's, POOLTRADESHOW, CURVE and THE COLLECTIVE, please view here.

