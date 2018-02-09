Notice: Revised Time for Acadian Timber Corp. Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Call

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, February 15th, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. has revised the time of its Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call & Webcast.

The Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call & Webcast will now be held on Thursday, February 15th, 2018 at the revised time of 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management. The conference call dial-in and webcast details remain unchanged.

Results will be released after market close on February 14th, 2018 and will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under "Press Releases". The Fourth Quarter Conference Call will also be webcasted live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Fourth Quarter Conference Call, please dial 1-866-521-4909 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA), or for overseas calls, please dial 1-647-427-2311 at approximately 8:50 a.m. For those unable to participate in the Fourth Quarter Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until midnight March 13th, 2018. To access this rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 Conference ID #1595598.

If you have any questions about the Conference Call, please contact Jon Syrnyk, Investor Relations at +1-604-661-9622 or jsyrnyk@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is the second largest timberland operator in New Brunswick and Maine. Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 100 regional customers. Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.