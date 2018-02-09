United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) ("United"), reported that its Board of Directors approved an increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per common share. The dividend is payable April 5, 2018 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2018.



CEO Jimmy Tallent stated, "We are excited about United's growth and profitability outlook in 2018 and beyond, and our increased $0.12 quarterly dividend reflects this optimism. It represents 33% growth over last year's dividend and 20% growth over last quarter."

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is a bank holding company based in Blairsville, Georgia with $11.9 billion in assets. The company's banking subsidiary, United Community Bank, is one of the southeast region's largest full-service banks, operating 156 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The bank specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For the last four years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America. Additional information about the company and the bank's full range of products and services can be found at www.ucbi.com.

