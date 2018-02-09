Bridgeline Digital to Exhibit Unbound Franchise Offering at IFA's 2018 Annual Convention

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) announced today that the company will be attending and exhibiting their Unbound Franchise product offering at the IFAConvention2018 the International Franchise Association annual premier event for franchise professionals at booth number 139.

Bridgeline's Unbound Franchise offering allows brand networks to efficiently deliver digital marketing campaigns across their local and national footprint with ease. The Unbound Franchise solution allows large scale franchise systems, brand networks and agent-based organizations to manage their digital experience across the network. "Organizations can efficiently control their brand and messaging with site variant workflows, attribution models and distributed publishing - while also allowing the local franchisee the ability to customize their site further with unique content such as promotions, events and blogs" says Carl Prizzi, EVP of Product & Solutions for Bridgeline Digital. "We are very excited to take part in the annual IFAConvention2018 to showcase our offering and meet with some of our amazing customers and prospects."

To learn more about the Unbound Franchise solution, visit our website at: http://www.bridgeline.com/products/franchise

The IFAConvention2018 Convention will take place from Saturday, February 10 through the Tuesday, February 13 at the Phoenix Convention Center and Sheraton Grand Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. Featured speakers include Daymond John, Shark Tank star and entrepreneur and Stephen M. R. Covey of Franklin Covey.

For more information on the conference, please visit www.ifaconvention2018.com.

