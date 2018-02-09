CGG announces delisting of the Senior Notes from the Euro MTF market in Luxembourg on February 21, 2018

Paris, France - February 9, 2018

CGG announces today its Senior Notes will be delisted from the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and withdrawn from trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Senior Notes to be delisted bear the following ISINs:

US204384AB76;

XS1061175862;

XS1061175607;

USF1704UAC83; and

USF1704UAD66.

The delisting of the Senior Notes from the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and their withdrawal from the trading on the Euro MTF Market will be effective on February 21, 2018.

"Senior Notes" means CGG's 6.500% Senior Notes due 2021, 5.875% Senior Notes due 2020 and 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022.

About CGG:

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CGG).







Contacts

Group Communications

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com



Investor Relations

Catherine Leveau

Tel: +33 1 64 47 34 89

E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com









