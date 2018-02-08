Breaking News: Flash Sale of 10,000 Acute Angle PC, only 3 cryptocurrencies payments accepted, starts on February 8th

HONG KONG, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the company's official website, Acute Angle PCs flash sale is just around the corner. The sale will go online at 7 pm Standard Pacific Time on Thursday, February 8 and will run until Saturday, February 10. The sale is limited to 5000 units on the first day, 2500 units on the second and third days, for a total amount of 10,000 units.



Acute Angle Cloud along with OKEX exchange live together with Victor Go and Charles





On February 8, Acute Angle Cloud's founder, Victor Go and International Operations Director, Charles Rego, joined OKEX, one of the world's leading digital assets trading platforms, in their live broadcast for a discussion on blockchain hot topics and Acute Angle Cloud's project development. During the broadcast, Victor Go announced the flash sales' rules and stated that this time, unlike the pre-sale, which supported 8 digital currents, only AAC, BTC, ETH will be accepted as payment; product collection in Hong Kong will also be supported.

Victor Go also mentioned during the live broadcast that the price of the device is set but the amount of AAC needed for purchase will be announced every day one hour before the sale begins, as it is linked to the token's exchange rate. He also reminded users to follow the latest information on the official site. Like the pre-sale in January, each buyer is only allowed to buy a maximum of 5 units. Shipping of the Acute Angle PC is set to start in April 2018.

During the live broadcast, the Acute Angle Cloud team also conducted the first test of the token wallet, the official version will be officially released after the Chinese Near Year. It is worth mentioning that Victor Go and Charles Rego showcased the Acute Angle PC, which is as easy to use as any other PC. In addition, a total of 2 million AAC tokens were distributed to users during the live broadcast, as well as an Acute Angle PC, as a special prize. The entire live broadcast received over 2 million views, getting a very positive response from users.



The company sold out of 20,000 Acute Angle PCs in only 19 minutes, during the pre-sale event in January. Please go to the official website to become familiar with the registration process at www.acuteangle.com

