Pacific Biosciences Announces Outcome of First Phase of Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) announced today that the U.S. International Trade Commission (the "ITC") has terminated its investigation into whether Oxford Nanopore's MinION and PromethION devices and associated consumables, reagents, and software infringe one or more claims of U.S. Patent Nos. 9,404,146 and 9,542,527, owned by Pacific Biosciences.

The decision by the ITC is based on its interpretation that the term "single-molecule sequencing" is limited to sequencing-by-synthesis approaches, and that Oxford Nanopore's sequencing approach is therefore not "single-molecule sequencing."

"We disagree with the present determination of non-infringement in this lawsuit, and note that the ITC's construction of the term ‘single-molecule sequencing' is inconsistent with both the commonly understood meaning of that term as well as relevant U.S. Supreme Court and Federal Circuit precedent," said Dr. Michael W. Hunkapiller, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Biosciences. "We continue to stand firm in our resolve to protect our investment and leadership position in the field we have created, and we look forward to the next phases of our litigation against Oxford Nanopore in the U.S. and Europe."

"We initiated the ITC action against Oxford Nanopore to stop use of its ‘2D' method in the United States that we believe infringes our patents," continued Dr. Hunkapiller. "We were pleased that, within months of filing the suit, Oxford Nanopore discontinued sale of its 2D products worldwide."

In addition to the ITC case, which Pacific Biosciences has the right to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Pacific Biosciences has also filed complaints against Oxford Nanopore and its affiliates in U.S. District Court based on three separate patents owned by Pacific Biosciences; these patents are not in the same family as those asserted in the ITC, and cover other aspects of Oxford Nanopore's products that Pacific Biosciences believes infringe on its patents. Pacific Biosciences has also filed complaints against Oxford Nanopore in the High Court of England and Wales and the District Court of Mannheim, Germany, where Oxford Nanopore has asserted an unrelated patent against Pacific Biosciences.

