Cardlytics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

ATLANTA, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., a purchase intelligence platform that helps make marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,400,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $13.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Cardlytics. In addition, Cardlytics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of common stock. Cardlytics' common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "CDLX" on February 9, 2018. The offering is expected to close on February 13, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are also acting as book-runners for the offering. Raymond James and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.



A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.



About Cardlytics



Cardlytics uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with more than 2,000 financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Chicago and San Francisco.



