ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ("ARC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ARCW), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, announced today it will issue its earnings press release for the second quarter ended December 31, 2017 after the market closes on Friday, February 9, 2018. The Company's earnings press release will be available on the Investor Relations section and News section of the Company's website at www.arcw.com.



ARC also announced it will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly results on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 5:00 pm Eastern time. All interested parties can call 866-548-4713 and use code 8205015 to listen in. A transcript will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website beginning approximately twenty four hours following the end of the conference call.

About ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. is a global advanced manufacturing and metal 3D printing service provider focused on accelerating speed to market for its customers. ARC provides a holistic set of precision manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping through full run production. These solutions include metal injection molding, metal 3D printing, metal stamping, plastic injection molding, clean room injection molding, thixomolding , and rapid and conformal tooling. Further, ARC utilizes technology to improve automation in manufacturing through robotics, software and process automation, and lean manufacturing to improve efficiency.

