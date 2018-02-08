Stull, Stull & Brody Announces the Filing of a Class Action Suit on Behalf of Investors in BitConnect

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody today announces that it and Eggnatz | Pascucci have filed a lawsuit against BitConnect, BitConnect LTD, BitConnect International PLC and BitConnect Trading LTD (collectively "BitConnect"), and others, alleging violations of federal securities laws, and other violations of state law, relating to the BitConnect lending and staking programs.



The case alleges that BitConnect held itself out as "the cryptocurrency revolution" purported to "[b]uild trust and reputation in [a] bitcoin and cryptocurrency ecosystem with [an o]pen-source platform." BitConnect stated that "Investing on BitConnect platform . . . is a safe way to earn a high rate of return on your investment without having to undergo a significant amount of risk." The case further alleges that BitConnect willfully and fraudulently failed to disclose material facts when offering the BitConnect investments, which caused its price to plummet drastically.

