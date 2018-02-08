Cherubim Interests Inc Strengthens Board With New Appointments

DALLAS, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC:CHIT) (the "Company"), an expansion-stage alternative construction and real estate development company, announces that it has appointed Mr. Frank Ekejija and Elder Jeffre Saint James to its board of directors, respectively.



Mr. Ekejija, age 59, has over 35 years of proven experience as a Business and Financial Consultant spanning all areas of finance, insurance, securities, private banking, venture capital, commodities, international trade, real estate, and mortgage banking. Frank Ekejija has been at the cutting edge as a Business and Financial Consultant offering leadership as Founder, Co-Founder, President, Chairman and CEO in several businesses and organizations. He has held positions of responsibilities with companies such as: Allstate Financial Services, Inc, The Mony Group, Countrywide Mortgage, Inc., WMA Securities, Western Reserve, AEGON Skandia, AIG, American General Life and Bankers Life.

Mr. Ekejija is impacting the world through his philanthropic and humanitarian support systems. He started International Business Services as a DBA in 1984 in Dallas, Texas, a business and financial service Consulting firm until it merged with SPG Capital Corp in 1993. He became the CEO of Samson Petitt and Gaskin AKA SPG Capital from 1993 through 2000. He has been the President/CEO of Network Venture Capital (NVC) FUND Holdings group of companies for 17 years. He is Head of the Ekejija Family Association, and FE Global Executive Entity of Bahamas. He is the Chairman/CEO of NVC Fund Trust, a global financial powerhouse which he founded 17 years ago as successor to all his previous businesses.

Elder James, age 54 is a Permanent Service Disabled American Veteran who served in the US Army in the early 1980's during the American Cold War. He has over 30 years' experience in the Mortgage Banking, Finance and Business Administrative industries. He authored "The Real Estate Guild: How to Buy a Home or Investment Property - with not so good credit." And was a featured guest on the "All About Mortgage Program" in Atlantic City New Jersey. He maintains affiliations with the Black American Family Christian Agenda, the Covenant Fellowship International Network, Shiloh Pentecostal Church, the Military Wounded Support Foundation, Homes for Veterans, The New Wealth Foundation, the Strong Family Fund, PowerNomics®, the Youth Achievers USA Institute, LTL Compassion Center for Veterans, L3C, SMCL Foundation and Associates CHDO, Solid Rock International, and the Pastoral Medical Association, The People's Compassion Centers of Amexem Ministry, SSM. Builds Self-Sustaining Intentional Communities. SSIC

Elder James was born in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and holds an MBA from Concordia College and University with a Major in Management. He became a Licensed Diplomat of Pastoral Science of the Pastoral Medical Association in 2013 and is licensed as an Ordained Minister, and has Associates Degrees in Business Finance, Computerized Bookkeeping, and Business Administration. Mr. James currently serves as the Managing Member for R.A. Management Group LLC a Service Disabled Veterans Owned Small Business, From Jan 10, 2010 to present. This firm provides, Real Estate Development Services, Project Management, Design Build and Engineering Services. Licensed Insurance Agent. Annuity Services. Pharmaceutical Sales Agent, Medical Equipment and Supplies, Certified Hedge Fund Services. Mr. James also serves as a Trustee for Saint James Holding and Investment Company Trustee a Delaware Statutory Trust, in which the firm has been established since 1993.

About NVC Fund Holding Trust

NVC Fund Holding Trust is a private equity investor in Natural Resources, Rare Earth, Oil and Gas, Entertainment, Real Estate Development, Private Banking, Trust Management, Wealth Aggregation, Investment Trading, Blockchain Technology, Fintech Cryptocurrency and Business Financial Services. We are a diversified investment holding trust.

Founded in 2000, NVC Fund Holding Trust is one of the largest and fastest-growing private equity investment firms in the world in terms of Asset Holdings. NVC FUND HOLDINGS entities manage assets supported by CPA firm audited financial statements valued over USD $10 trillion of Net Asset Value.

The company can be found at: http://nvcfund.com/Home.html

About The Self Sustaining Sustaining Intentional Communities Coin

The SJT Cryptocurrency is designed for cooperative living, working and healthier lives and offers extensible diversity in the use of the coin over current coins like Bitcoins for both financial and societal gain. The sale of the coins will generate the capital to create self-sustaining intentional communities across the US and across 57 nations.

For more information, visit https://stjameshdinvtrust.co/sjt-homepage/

About Cherubim Interests Inc.

Cherubim Interests specializes in alternative construction projects, as well as covering the entire spectrum of real estate development: due diligence, acquisition, planning, construction, renovation, and management; providing complete beginning-to-end development programs for mixed use, single, and multifamily projects and properties.

For more information, visit www.cherubiminterests.com



