ProCare Pain Solutions Welcomes New President

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProCare Pain Solutions, a division of North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), is pleased to announce that Michael Lemonds has joined ProCare as president. Mr. Lemonds brings an extensive background in sales, marketing and operations to his new role. With more than 25 years of leadership positions with start-up, mid-sized and Fortune 500 companies, he delivers consistent results by creating winning strategies and driving focused execution.



"Procare is a fairly new acquisition for NAPA, and with its strong skill set, infrastructure and history, it's clearly poised for an exciting future," noted Lemonds. "As NAPA grows, Procare will benefit by having a larger platform to showcase its service differentiators. I am delighted to be part of that future."

Originally created in 1994 to serve the management and operational needs of its clinical practice, ProCare continues to build on this foundation by helping other local pain practices deliver operational excellence, connect with their local communities and in the process, deliver exceptional patient care. The company has also been involved in practice development and management and medical research, and is responsible for the creation of the PRISM™ Care Management System, a medical intelligence system that incorporates a multidimensional pain health and outcomes tool to assess the unique personal pain experience of each patient.

In 2016, ProCare joined North American Partners in Anesthesia, one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the U.S., to expand the organization's efforts to help patients across the nation manage and alleviate acute and chronic pain through a data-driven patient experience system.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to our organization," said John Di Capua, MD, CEO of NAPA. "His unique blend of entrepreneurial experience, significant corporate know-how and familiarity with the healthcare space makes him ideally suited for his new role. We wish him every success."

An innovator in today's rapidly changing healthcare environment, ProCare Pain Solutions, a NAPA company, provides healthcare institutions and physician practices with the strategies, systems and tools needed to increase productivity, reduce costs and maximize organizational value. Founded in 1994 to service the management needs of ProCare Co-Founders Drs. Fred Davis and Mark Gostine's clinical practice, Michigan Pain Consultants, PC, ProCare began and continues to build on the foundation of helping local practices connect with their surrounding communities and deliver exceptional patient care. For more information go to www.procarepain.com

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. In three decades, NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company, serving more than one million patients annually in more than 200 healthcare facilities throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast. For more information, visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

